India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 43,072,176

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 02:20 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,072,176 on Friday, as 3,377 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

This is the second day when the number of new cases breached the 3000-mark, after lying low for the past several months.

Nearly 1,500 cases were reported from Delhi.

Presently, there are 5,250 active cases in Delhi, maximum across the country.

Besides, 60 deaths across the country due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 523,753.

There are still 17,801 active COVID-19 cases in the country. The number of active cases had been on the decline for the past couple of months, but have started increasing for the past two weeks.

So far 42,530,622 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 2,496 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

