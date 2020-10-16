UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 7,370,468, Death Toll 112,161

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:51 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 7,370,468, death toll 112,161

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 7,370,468 and death toll 112,161 on Friday, as 63,371 new cases and 895 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours across the country, said the latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

Still there are 804,528 active cases in the country, while 6,453,779 people have been successfully cured and discharged.

Indian government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the length and breadth of the country. Till Thursday a total of 92,254,927 COVID-19 tests had been conducted, out of which 1,028,622 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, revealed the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

On Thursday cinema halls, theaters and swimming pools were reopened in the country after nearly seven months, amid strict COVID-19 restrictions including social distancing and regular sanitisation drives.

India's COVID-19 graph has been sliding downwards over the past few days, as new cases have fallen to below-70,000 per day.

Related Topics

India From Government

Recent Stories

Giving them NRO will mean nothing but “devastati ..

9 minutes ago

Fawad Khan, Sadaf  welcome their third child

26 minutes ago

One more Kashmir youth martyred by Indian troops i ..

17 minutes ago

USC to launch mobile stores in Rawalpindi Region

17 minutes ago

Up to 4,200 Volunteers in Ukraine May Join Phase 3 ..

17 minutes ago

Qingdao COVID-19 Outbreak Attributed to Sharing CT ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.