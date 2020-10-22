NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 7,706,946 as 55,839 more cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the health ministry on Thursday.

The death toll surged to 116,616, with 702 deaths recorded since Wednesday morning.

Still there are 715,812 active COVID-19 cases in the country. In all 6,874,518 people have been successfully cured.

For nearly a week the number of active COVID-19 cases has been below the 800,000-mark in the country.

The Indian government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the length and breadth of the country.

Till Wednesday, a total of 98,670,363 COVID-19 tests had been conducted, out of which 1,469,984 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, said the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

On Tuesday Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned the citizens to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines and be safe from the pandemic.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi appealed to all the countrymen to wear masks while venturing out of homes, regularly wash hands and maintain social distancing as, according to him, the lockdown was over but the virus had been over yet.