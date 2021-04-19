UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 15 Mln, With 273,810 Daily Cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 15-million mark, reaching 15,061,919 on Monday, showed the latest data by the Federal health ministry.

There was an increase of 273,810 COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day when the country witnessed a single day spike of over 250,000 new cases.

Besides, as many as 1,619 deaths took place since Sunday morning, taking the death toll to 178,769.

There are still a total of 1,929,329 active cases in the country, with an increase of 128,013 active cases through Sunday, as 12,953,821 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals across the country.

The COVID-19 figures continue to peak in the country every day as the federal government ruled out a complete lockdown. While some school examinations stand cancelled, others have been postponed in the wake of COVID-19 situation. E

