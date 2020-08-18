UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 2.7 Million, Total Deaths At 51,797

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 2.7 million, total deaths at 51,797

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,702,742 and deaths surged to 51,797 on Tuesday, according to the latest data released by the health ministry.

As many as 55,079 new cases and 876 deaths were reported during the past 24 hours.

According to the data, there are still 673,166 active cases across India, even as 1,977,779 have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

Over the past few weeks, the Indian government's focus has been on ramping on testing of samples. Till Monday 30,941,264 samples had been tested, out of which 899,864 were tested on Monday alone.

Related Topics

India From Government

Recent Stories

Gold prices go up by Rs 400 to Rs119,400 per tola

18 minutes ago

Second test concludes in draw after rain stops pla ..

29 minutes ago

PM to chair cabinet meeting today to discuss overa ..

38 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 18, 2020 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Army Chief meets Saudi Arabia’s top army leaders ..

1 hour ago

Ulema evolve consensus on SOPs regarding Muharram ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.