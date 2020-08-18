(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,702,742 and deaths surged to 51,797 on Tuesday, according to the latest data released by the health ministry.

As many as 55,079 new cases and 876 deaths were reported during the past 24 hours.

According to the data, there are still 673,166 active cases across India, even as 1,977,779 have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

Over the past few weeks, the Indian government's focus has been on ramping on testing of samples. Till Monday 30,941,264 samples had been tested, out of which 899,864 were tested on Monday alone.