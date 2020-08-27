UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 3.3 Million, Deaths Cross 60,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally crossed 3.3 million, reaching 3,310,234, and deaths surpassed 60,000, reaching 60,472, on Thursday, showed the latest data released by the country's health ministry.

As many as 75,760 new COVID-19 cases and 1,023 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Still there are 725,991 active cases in the country, while 2,523,771 have been successfully cured and discharged from various hospitals, added the ministry data.

Till Wednesday, a total of 38,576,510 samples had been tested, with 924,998 samples tested on Wednesday alone. Over the past several weeks, the Indian government has focused on ramping up samples testing.

