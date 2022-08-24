UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Breaches 10,000-mark Again

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 01:00 PM

India's daily COVID-19 caseload breaches 10,000-mark again

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :-- India's daily COVID-19 caseload again breached the 10,000-mark, two days after remaining below it, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Federal health ministry data released on Wednesday morning, 10,649 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,368,195 in the country.

With the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 96,442.

The country also logged 36 COVID-19 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,452 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.62 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded 3.32 percent, the ministry data showed.

So far, 43,744,301 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 10,677 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

India From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.