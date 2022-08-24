NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :-- India's daily COVID-19 caseload again breached the 10,000-mark, two days after remaining below it, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Federal health ministry data released on Wednesday morning, 10,649 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,368,195 in the country.

With the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 96,442.

The country also logged 36 COVID-19 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,452 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.62 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded 3.32 percent, the ministry data showed.

So far, 43,744,301 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 10,677 were discharged during the past 24 hours.