UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Breaches 1,000-mark Again

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 11:20 AM

India's daily COVID-19 caseload breaches 1,000-mark again

NEW DELHI, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload Thursday again breached the 1,000-mark, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Thursday morning, 1,112 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,646,880 in the country.

With the reporting of the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 20,821.

The country also logged six related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,987 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 44,097,072 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 1,892 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

India From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

11 hours ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

11 hours ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.