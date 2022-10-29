UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Breaches 1,000-mark Again

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) ::India's daily COVID-19 caseload Saturday again breached the 1,000-mark, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Thursday morning, 1,112 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,646,880 in the country.

With the reporting of the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 20,821.

The country also logged six related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,987 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 44,097,072 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 1,892 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

