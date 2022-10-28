UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Breaches 2,000-mark

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 10:40 AM

NEW DELHI, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload on Friday breached the 2,000-mark, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Friday morning, 2,208 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,649,088 in the country.

The cases reported on Friday marked an increase in comparison to the daily caseload of Thursday which stood at 1,112.

With the reporting of the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 19,398.

The country also logged 12 related death during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,999 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.55 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded 1.12 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 44,100,691 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 3,619 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses and until Friday morning 2,196,045,500 doses were administered.

