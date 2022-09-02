UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Decreases To 6,168

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 03:20 PM

India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreases to 6,168

NEW DELHI, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload Friday decreased to 6,168, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Friday morning, the new cases were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4,44,42,507 in the country.

The cases reported on Friday marked a fall from the daily caseload of 7,946 on Thursday.

With the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 59,210.

The country also logged 21 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,932 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.94 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.51 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said 43,855,365 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 9,685 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses and until Friday morning 2,127,523,421 doses were administered.

So far over 886 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

A cumulative total of 886,466,255 samples have been tested up to Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said Friday. Out of these 318,642 tests were conducted on Thursday alone.

A local media report said around 12 percent of the eligible population in the age group of 18-59 years have taken the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

