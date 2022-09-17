NEW DELHI, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload Saturday decreased to 5,747, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Saturday morning, 5,747 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,528,524 in the country.

The cases reported on Saturday mark a decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of Friday 6,298.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 46,848.

The country also logged 29 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,302 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.69 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded 1.74 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,953,374 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 5,618 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses and until Saturday morning 2,164,170,550 doses were administered.

So far, over 891 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

A cumulative total of 891,287,957 samples have been tested up to Sept. 16, the health ministry said Saturday. Out of these 340,211 tests were conducted on Friday alone.

Indian government is focussing on improving booster dose coverage, as the uptake for the third dose has been low, so as to boost the immunity of the people in the wake of the detection of new variants.