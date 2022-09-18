UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Decreases To 5,664

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2022 | 01:20 PM

NEW DELHI, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) APP):India's daily COVID-19 caseload Sunday decreased to the 5,664 mark, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Sunday morning, 5,664 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,534,188 in the country.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 47,922.

The country also logged 35 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,337 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.96 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded 1.

79 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,957,929 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 4,555 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses and until Sunday morning, 2,16,56,54,766 doses were administered.

So far, over 891 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

A cumulative total of 891,577,185 samples have been tested up to Sept. 17, the health ministry said Sunday. Out of these, 289,228 tests were conducted on Saturday alone.

