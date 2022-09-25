UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Decreases To 4,777

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2022 | 01:50 PM

NEW DELHI, Sept. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload Sunday decreased to 4,777 , officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Sunday morning, 4,777 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,568,114 in the country.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 43,994.

The country also logged 23 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,510 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.58 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.63 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,995,610 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 5,196 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded two billion doses and until Sunday morning, 2,175,667,942 doses were administered.

A cumulative total of 893,654,428 samples have been tested up to Sept. 24, the health ministry said Sunday. Out of these, 302,283 tests were conducted on Saturday alone.

The Indian government is focusing on improving booster dose coverage as the uptake for the third dose has been low. The aim is to boost the immunity of the people in the wake of the detection of new variants.

Health experts say COVID-19 is a cyclical disease and will come in waves.

