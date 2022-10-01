UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Decreases To 3,805

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 01:20 PM

NEW DELHI, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) --:India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreased to the 3,805 mark on Saturday, officials said.

According to the health ministry data released on Saturday morning, 3,805 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,591,112 in the country.

The cases reported on Saturday mark a decrease in comparison to 3,947 cases on Friday.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 38,293.

The country also logged 26 COVID-19-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,655 since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.29 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.39 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 44,024,164 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 5,069 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

