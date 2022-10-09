UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Decreases To 2,756

Published October 09, 2022

NEW DELHI, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) --:India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreased to 2,756, officials said on Sunday.

According to the health ministry data released on Sunday morning, 2,756 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,612,013 in the country.

The cases reported on Sunday mark a slight decrease in comparison to 2,797 cases on Saturday.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 28,593.

The country also logged 21 COVID-19-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,799 since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.15 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.28 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 44,054,621 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 3,393 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

