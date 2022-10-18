UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2022 | 01:00 PM

India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreases to 1,542

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload Tuesday decreased to 1,542, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Tuesday morning, 1,542 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,632,430 in the country.

The cases reported on Tuesday mark a decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of 2,060 on Monday.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 26,449.

The country also logged eight related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,913 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.68 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.02 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 44,077,068 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 1,919 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

