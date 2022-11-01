NEW DELHI, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) --:India's daily COVID-19 caseload Tuesday decreased to 1,046, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Tuesday morning, 1,046 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the country's total tally to 44,654,638.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 17,618.

The country also logged 53 related death during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 529,077 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 44,107,943 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 1,287 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, until Tuesday morning, 2,196,492,268 doses of vaccines were administered.

So far over 901 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

A cumulative total of 901,093,208 samples have been tested up to Oct. 31, the health ministry said Tuesday. Out of these 127,126 tests were conducted on Monday alone.