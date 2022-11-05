UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Decreases To 1,082

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 12:40 PM

India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreases to 1,082

NEW DELHI, Nov. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreased to 1,082 on Saturday from 1,216 the previous day, officials said.

According to health ministry data released on Saturday morning, 1,082 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,659,447 in the country.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 15,200.

The country also logged seven COVID-19-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 530,486 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 44,113,761 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 1,580 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has reached 2,197,146,012 doses Saturday morning.

So far over 901 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

A cumulative total of 901,728,285 samples have been tested up to Nov. 4, the health ministry said Saturday. Out of these 157,300 tests were conducted on Friday alone.

The Indian government is focussing on improving booster dose coverage as the uptake for the third dose has been low. The aim is to boost the immunity of the people in the wake of the detection of new variants.

