NEW DELHI, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload Saturday decreased to 253, according to Federal health ministry data released on Saturday.

The cases marked a decrease in comparison to 275 cases on Friday.

According to data released by the government, the active caseload stands at 4,597.

The country also logged three related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 530,627 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 44,137,942 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

So far over 907 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country, the health ministry said.