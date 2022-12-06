NEW DELHI, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) --:India's daily COVID-19 caseload on Tuesday decreased to 165, according to Federal health ministry data released on Tuesday, compared with Monday's 226 cases.

Government data showed that the active caseload stands at 4,345.

The country also logged three related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 530,633 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 44,138,805 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.