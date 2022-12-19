(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :India reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with the active caseload standing at 3,559.

The South Asian country also logged two COVID-19-related deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 530,674 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to data released Monday by the Federal health ministry, 44,141,854 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Over 909 million tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the country, including 61,701 tests on Sunday, showed the ministry's data.