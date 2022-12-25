UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Decreases To 114

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2022 | 07:20 PM

India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreases to 114

NEW DELHI,25 DEC (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :::India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreases to 114India's Federal health ministry said on Friday the country's daily COVID-19 caseload decreased to 114, with no related death reported during the past 24 hours.

This is the second straight day that no death due to COVID-19 was reported.

On Nov.

8, for the first time since March 2020, no death due to the pandemic was reported from across the country in the span of 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the overall death toll remains at 530,658 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cases reported on Tuesday marked a decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of Monday which stood at 159.

According to the data released by the government, the active caseload stands at 3,845.

