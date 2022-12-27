(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload Tuesday decreased to 157, according to the Federal health ministry data, a decrease from Monday's daily cases of 196.

Data released by the government shows the active caseload stands at 3,421.

The country also logged one related death during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 530,696 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 44,143,342 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

According to the ministry update, 49,464 tests were conducted on Monday alone, and a cumulative total of 909 million samples have been tested so far.