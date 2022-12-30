UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Decreases To 243

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 01:20 PM

NEW DELHI, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) APP):India's daily COVID-19 caseload on Friday decreased to 243 from 268 of the previous day, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Friday morning, 243 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours.

According to data released by the government, the active caseload stands at 3,609.

The country also logged one related death during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 530,699 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 44,143,850 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

So far over 910 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country, the health ministry said Friday.

According to the ministry update, 213,080 tests were conducted on Thursday alone and a cumulative total of 910,578,181 samples have been tested so far.

