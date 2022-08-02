UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Down To 13,734

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2022 | 01:20 PM

India's daily COVID-19 caseload down to 13,734

NEW DELHI, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) --:India reported 13,734 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,050,009 in the country, according to Federal health ministry data released on Tuesday morning.

The cases reported on Tuesday decreased from Monday's 16,464 new cases.

Currently, India's active caseload stands at 139,792.

The country also logged 34 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 526,430 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stands at 3.34 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.79 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,383,787 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, including 17,897 discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses, and by Tuesday morning 2,046,081,081 doses were administered.

So far over 875 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Related Topics

India From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army's copter with general on board goes ..

Pakistan Army's copter with general on board goes missing

2 hours ago
 PTI received 'prohibited funding': ECP announces v ..

PTI received 'prohibited funding': ECP announces verdict

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd August 2022

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearanc ..

Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearance of army helicopter

13 hours ago
 Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.