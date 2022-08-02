NEW DELHI, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) --:India reported 13,734 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,050,009 in the country, according to Federal health ministry data released on Tuesday morning.

The cases reported on Tuesday decreased from Monday's 16,464 new cases.

Currently, India's active caseload stands at 139,792.

The country also logged 34 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 526,430 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stands at 3.34 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.79 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,383,787 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, including 17,897 discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses, and by Tuesday morning 2,046,081,081 doses were administered.

So far over 875 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.