NEW DELHI, Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreased to 215 on Tuesday from 291 reported the previous day, officials said.

According to health ministry data released on Tuesday morning, 215 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, and the active caseload stands at 4,982 in India.

The country also logged one COVID-19-related death during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 530,615 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 44,136,471 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

According to the ministry update, 347,147 tests were conducted on Monday and a total of 906,216,019 samples have been tested so far in India.