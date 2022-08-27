NEW DELHI, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload on Saturday fell below the 10,000 mark, with 9,520 new cases being reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,398,696, according to official data.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 87,311.

The country also logged 41 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,597 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 2.50 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.80 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,783,788 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 12,875 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses and until Saturday morning, 2,113,981,444 doses were administered.

So far, over 884 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

A cumulative total of 884,720,250 samples have been tested up to Aug. 26, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said Saturday. Out of these 381,205 tests were conducted on Friday alone.

In the wake of the detection of new variants, the Indian government is focussing on improving booster dose coverage as the uptake for the third dose has been low.

Recently, India's health ministry wrote to the seven states including the capital Delhi asking them to ensure adequate testing, promote COVID-19-appropriate behavior and increase the pace of vaccination to contain the ongoing increase in cases.