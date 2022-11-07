UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Falls Below 1,000

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 11:50 AM

NEW DELHI, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) --:India's daily COVID-19 caseload on Monday fell below the 1,000 mark, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Monday morning, 937 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,661,516 in the country.

The cases reported on Monday mark a decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of Sunday which stood at 1,132.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 14,515.

The country also logged nine related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 530,509 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 44,116,492 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 1,252 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses and until Monday morning 2,197,308,120 doses were administered.

