India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Falls Below 20,000 Mark

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2022 | 02:00 PM

NEW DELHI, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload on Saturday fell below the 20,000 mark a day after showing an increase, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Saturday morning, 19,406 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,126,994 in the country. Currently, the active caseload stands at 134,793.

The country also logged 49 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 526,649, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 43,465,552 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 19,928 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the federal health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses and until Saturday morning, 2,059,220,794 doses were administered.

So far over 877 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

The Indian government is focussing on improving booster dose coverage as the uptake for the third dose has been low.

Local governments in various states have issued advisories urging people to wear face masks and follow COVID-19 protocols in mass gatherings in the wake of an increase in daily infections

