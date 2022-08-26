NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :India reported 10,256 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,389,176 in the country, according to the Federal health ministry on Friday morning.

The cases mark a slight decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of 10,725 on Thursday.

Currently, India's active caseload stands at 90,707.

The country also logged 68 COVID-19 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,556 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.43 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 3.02 percent, the ministry data showed.

So far, 43,770,913 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 13,528 were discharged during the past 24 hours.