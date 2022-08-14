UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Falls To 14,092

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2022 | 12:20 PM

India's daily COVID-19 caseload falls to 14,092

NEW DELHI, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) --:India's daily COVID-19 caseload Sunday decreased to 14,092, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Sunday, 14,092 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,253,464 in the country.

The cases reported on Sunday mark a decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of Saturday (15,815).

With the reports of the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 116,861.

The country also logged 41 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,037 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 3.69 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.57 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said 43,609,566 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 16,454 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

