India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Falls To 15,815

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2022 | 02:00 PM

India's daily COVID-19 caseload falls to 15,815

NEW DELHI, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreased to 15,815 on Saturday, taking the total tally to 44,239,372 in the country, according to Federal health ministry data.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 119,264.

The country also logged 68 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 526,996 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 4.

36 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.79 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,593,112 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 20,018 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the federal health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded two billion doses and until Saturday morning, 2,077,162,098 doses were administered.

