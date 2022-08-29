NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :-- India's daily COVID-19 caseload Monday fell to 7,591, taking the total tally to 4,44,15,723 in the country, according to Federal health ministry data released on Monday morning.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 84,931.

The country also logged 45 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,799 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 4.

58 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.69 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said 43,802,993 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 9,206 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses and until Monday morning, 2,119,105,738 doses were administered.