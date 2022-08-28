NEW DELHI, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload Sunday fell to 9,436, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Sunday morning, 9,436 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,408,132 in the country.

The cases reported on Sunday mark a slight decrease compared to the daily caseload of Saturday which was 9,520.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 86,591.

The country also logged 157 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,754 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 43,793,787 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 9,999 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses and until Sunday morning, 2,116,635,408 doses were administered.

Over 885 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country, out of which 322,551 tests were conducted on Saturday alone.

In the wake of the detection of new variants, the Indian government is focusing on improving booster dose coverage as the uptake for the third dose has been low.