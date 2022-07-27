NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload rose to 18,313, after two straight days of showing a declining trend in the new cases, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Wednesday morning, 18,313 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,938,764 in the country.

With the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 145,026.

The country also logged 57 related deaths during the period, pushing the overall death toll to 526,167, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stands at 4.31 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.57 percent, the ministry data showed.

So far, 43,267,571 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 20,742 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses, and until Wednesday morning 2,027,961,722 doses were administered.

Over 873 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

A cumulative total of 873,611,254 samples have been tested up to July 26, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said Wednesday. Out of these, 425,337 tests were conducted on Tuesday alone.

The Indian government has said that an estimated 40 million eligible people have not taken even a single dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

The government is focusing on promoting booster doses as the uptake for the third dose has been low. According to officials, the move is aimed at improving the booster dose coverage among the people in the wake of the detection of new variants.

Meanwhile, local governments in various states have issued advisories urging people to wear face masks and following COVID-19 protocols in mass gatherings in the wake of an increase in daily infections.