NEW DELHI, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload increased to 7,946, official data showed on Thursday.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Thursday morning, these new cases were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,436,339 in the country.

The caseload marked an increase from the daily tally of 7,231 cases reported one day earlier.

With the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 62,748.

The country also logged 37 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,911 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.98 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 2.57 percent, the ministry data showed.

A total of 43,845,680 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 9,828 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses.