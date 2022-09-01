UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Increases To 7,946

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 01:20 PM

India's daily COVID-19 caseload increases to 7,946

NEW DELHI, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload increased to 7,946, official data showed on Thursday.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Thursday morning, these new cases were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,436,339 in the country.

The caseload marked an increase from the daily tally of 7,231 cases reported one day earlier.

With the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 62,748.

The country also logged 37 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,911 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.98 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 2.57 percent, the ministry data showed.

A total of 43,845,680 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 9,828 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses.

Related Topics

India From Billion

Recent Stories

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore ( ..

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates di ..

23 minutes ago
 Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

27 minutes ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

1 hour ago
 Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood- ..

Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood-victims

2 hours ago
 UAE President assures all-out support for flood vi ..

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the c ..

Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the country.

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.