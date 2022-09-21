UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Increases To 4,510

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 03:30 PM

India's daily COVID-19 caseload increases to 4,510

NEW DELHI, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload Wednesday increased to 4,510, according to data released by the Federal health ministry on Wednesday.

The cases reported on Wednesday mark an increase in comparison to the daily caseload of 4,043 on Tuesday.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's total COVID-19 caseload is 44,547,599, while the active caseload currently stands at 46,216.

The country also logged 33 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,403 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.33 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.

80 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,972,980 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 5,640 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses and until Wednesday morning 2,169,551,591 doses were administered.

At present, the Indian government is focusing on improving booster dose coverage as the uptake for the third dose has been low. The aim is to boost the immunity of the people in the wake of the detection of new variants.

Health experts say COVID-19 is a cyclical disease and will come in waves.

