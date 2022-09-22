(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, Sept. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload increased to 5,443, official data showed on Thursday.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Thursday morning, 5,443 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,553,042 in the country.

With the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 46,342.

The country also logged 26 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,429 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.61 percent, and the weekly positivity rate was 1.73 percent.

So far, 43,978,271 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 5,291 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses.

Currently, the Indian government is focusing on improving booster dose coverage as the uptake for the third dose has been low. The aim is to boost the immunity of the people in the wake of the detection of new variants.