UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Increases To 5,443

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 01:20 PM

India's daily COVID-19 caseload increases to 5,443

NEW DELHI, Sept. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload increased to 5,443, official data showed on Thursday.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Thursday morning, 5,443 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,553,042 in the country.

With the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 46,342.

The country also logged 26 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,429 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.61 percent, and the weekly positivity rate was 1.73 percent.

So far, 43,978,271 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 5,291 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses.

Currently, the Indian government is focusing on improving booster dose coverage as the uptake for the third dose has been low. The aim is to boost the immunity of the people in the wake of the detection of new variants.

Related Topics

India Immunity From Government Billion

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

1 second ago
 Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 ..

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 % in South Punjab: Shahzad Al ..

31 minutes ago
 US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision o ..

PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision of relief to flood victims

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.