(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, Sept. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload Wednesday increased to 3,615, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data, 3,615 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,579,088 in the country.

The country also logged 22 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,584 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 40,979.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.12 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.55 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far, 44,009,525 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 4,972 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses.

The Indian government is focusing on improving booster dose coverage as the uptake for the third dose has been low.