NEW DELHI, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) --:India's daily COVID-19 caseload on Thursday increased to 2,786, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released Thursday morning, 2,786 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,621,319 in the country.

The cases reported on Thursday marked an increase in comparison to the daily caseload of Wednesday which stood at 2,139.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 26,509.

The country also logged 12 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,847 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.08 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded 1.05 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 44,065,963 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,557 were discharged during the past 24 hours.