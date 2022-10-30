NEW DELHI, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) --:India's daily COVID-19 caseload increased to 1,604 on Sunday from Saturday's 1,574, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Sunday morning, 1,604 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,652,266 in the country.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload stood at 18,317.

The country also logged eight COVID-19-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 529,016 since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stood at 1.02 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded 1.08 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 44,104,933 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,081 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has reached 2,196,357,449 doses until Sunday morning.