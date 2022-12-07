(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, Dec. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload increased to 166 on Wednesday, according to Federal health ministry data, a slight increase in comparison to Tuesday's caseload of 165.

Five related death were recorded during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 530,638 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

Government data showed that the active caseload stands at 4,255.

So far 44,139,056 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, the ministry said, adding that over 907 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.