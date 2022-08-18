NEW DELHI, Aug. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :-- India's daily COVID-19 caseload on Thursday increased to 12,608, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Thursday morning, 12,608 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,298,864 in the country.

The cases reported on Thursday mark an increase in comparison to the daily caseload of Wednesday, which stood at 9,062.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 101,343.

The country also logged 72 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,206 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 3.48 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.20 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,670,315 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 16,251 were discharged during the past 24 hours.