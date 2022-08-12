UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Rises To 16,561

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

India's daily COVID-19 caseload rises to 16,561

NEW DELHI, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) (APP):India's daily COVID-19 caseload Friday increased to 16,561, taking the total tally to 44,223,557 in the country, according to Federal health ministry data.

Friday's new cases marked an increase in comparison to the daily caseload of Thursday which was 16,299.

Currently, India's active caseload stands at 123,535.

The country also logged 49 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 526,928 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stands at 5.44 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.88 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,573,094 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, including 18,053 discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the federal health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses and until Friday morning 2,074,719,034 doses were administered.

So far over 879 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Health experts say COVID-19 is a cyclical disease and will come in waves.

With an increase in COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate rising in Delhi, the officials have started forming teams to strictly enforce the wearing of face masks and impose fines on violators.

A local television news channel quoted Dr N K Arora, who is part of the government's COVID-19 task force, as saying the strains of Omicron circulating in Delhi are more infectious than the base strain that surfaced in January this year and along with it, the effectiveness of the vaccines in preventing infections has dropped 20 to 30 percent.

Related Topics

India Delhi January TV From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan's leading players agree to amended centra ..

Pakistan's leading players agree to amended central contracts

1 hour ago
 Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 ..

Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 August

1 hour ago
 Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahba ..

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

4 hours ago
 Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

5 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Production Process to its Commu ..

Realme Unveils its Production Process to its Community with a Visit to its Assem ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.