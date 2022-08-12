NEW DELHI, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) (APP):India's daily COVID-19 caseload Friday increased to 16,561, taking the total tally to 44,223,557 in the country, according to Federal health ministry data.

Friday's new cases marked an increase in comparison to the daily caseload of Thursday which was 16,299.

Currently, India's active caseload stands at 123,535.

The country also logged 49 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 526,928 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stands at 5.44 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.88 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,573,094 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, including 18,053 discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the federal health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses and until Friday morning 2,074,719,034 doses were administered.

So far over 879 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Health experts say COVID-19 is a cyclical disease and will come in waves.

With an increase in COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate rising in Delhi, the officials have started forming teams to strictly enforce the wearing of face masks and impose fines on violators.

A local television news channel quoted Dr N K Arora, who is part of the government's COVID-19 task force, as saying the strains of Omicron circulating in Delhi are more infectious than the base strain that surfaced in January this year and along with it, the effectiveness of the vaccines in preventing infections has dropped 20 to 30 percent.