NEW DELHI, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) --:India's daily COVID-19 caseload Sunday slipped to 11,539, taking the total tally to 44,339,429 in the country, according to Federal health ministry data.

The cases reported on Sunday mark a decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of Saturday 13,272.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 99,879.

The country also logged 43 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,332 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 3.75 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded 3.88 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,712,218 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 12,783 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the federal health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses and over 882 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.