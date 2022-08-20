NEW DELHI, Aug. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :India reported 13,272 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,327,890, according to Federal health ministry data released on Saturday morning, Saturday's new cases marked a decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of Friday which was 15,754.

Currently, India's active caseload stands at 101,166.

The country also logged 36 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 527,289 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stands at 4.21 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded 3.87 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,699,435 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, including 13,900 discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, until Saturday morning 2,094,048,140 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the country .

So far over 882 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Health experts say COVID-19 is a cyclical disease and will come in waves.

On Wednesday India's civil aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), asked airlines to ensure that passengers wear masks inside planes and maintain hand hygiene in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

In the wake of the detection of new variants, the Indian government is focussing on improving booster dose coverage as the uptake for the third dose has been low.