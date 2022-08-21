UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Slips To 13,272

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2022

NEW DELHI, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) --:India reported 13,272 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,327,890, according to Federal health ministry data released on Saturday morning, Saturday's new cases marked a decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of Friday which was 15,754.

Currently, India's active caseload stands at 101,166.

The country also logged 36 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 527,289 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stands at 4.21 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded 3.87 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,699,435 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, including 13,900 discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, until Saturday morning 2,094,048,140 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the country .

So far over 882 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

