NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) --:India's daily caseload further slipped to 14,830 on Tuesday, officials said.

According to health ministry data released on Tuesday morning, 14,830 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,920,451 in the South Asian country.

The new cases reported on Tuesday mark a decrease from the Monday daily caseload of 16,866.

With the reporting of fresh cases, the number of active cases currently stands at 147,512 in India.

The country also logged 36 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 526,110 since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stood at 3.48 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.53 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said that so far 43,246,829 COVID-19 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals in the country, including 18,159 new recoveries.