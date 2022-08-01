UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Slips To 16,464

India's daily COVID-19 caseload slips to 16,464

NEW DELHI, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) --:India reported 16,464 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,036,275 in the country, according to Federal health ministry data released on Monday morning.

The case number decreased from Sunday's 19,673 new cases. Currently, India's active caseload stands at 143,989.

The country also logged 39 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 526,396 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 6.01 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded 4.80 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far, 43,365,890 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, and 16,112 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, more than 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the country, and over 875 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

